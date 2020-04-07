Two people in serious condition following hit-and-run crash in Escambia County, Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, are in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County, Florida. The crash happened Monday night around 8pm near the intersection of Quintette Road and Lake Carrington. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the two victims were walking along Quintette Road when they were struck by a driver in a Ford Escape. After running into the victims, the driver, identified as Robert Etheridge, left the scene. After the initial crash was reported, Etheridge called police and said he thought he hit a deer. The car was found and determined to be the same car that hit the victim. Charges are pending.
