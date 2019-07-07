All Mississippi beaches close because of harmful algae

(WKRG) – All Mississippi Gulf Coast beaches are closed now because of a harmful blue-green algae bloom.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued additional closures Sunday for two beach stations in Jackson County due to a blue-green harmful algal bloom extending into those areas.

The previous closures issued for 19 other beach stations in Hancock County, Harrison County and Jackson County remain in effect. Sampling in the Pass Christian Harbor, the Bay St. Louis Harbor, and the Long Beach Harbor has also indicated the presence of a harmful algae bloom. The additional stations closed Sunday are:

Station 19 — Pascagoula Beach West

Station 20 — Pascagoula Beach East

Closures remain in effect for:

Station 1 – Lakeshore Beach

Station 2 – Buccaneer State Park Beach

Station 3 – Waveland Beach

Station 4 – Bay St. Louis Beach

Station 5 – Pass Christian West Beach

Station 6 – Pass Christian Central Beach

Station 7 – Pass Christian East Beach

Station 7A – Long Beach Beach

Station 8 – Gulfport West Beach

Station 9 – Gulfport Harbor Beach

Station 10 – Gulfport Central Beach

Station 10B – East Courthouse Road Beach

Station 11 – Gulfport East Beach

Station 11A – Edgewater Beach

Station 12A – Biloxi West Central Beach

Station 12B – Biloxi East Central Beach

Station 13A – Gulfport Harbor Beach

Station 14 – Front Beach

Station 15 – Shearwater Beach

State environmental officials warn people to avoid contact with the water, including eating fish or other seafood caught from affected areas. The closure does not prohibit use of the sand portion of the beach.

The algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting, according to MDEQ. Those exposed should wash with soap and water.