Two miniature horses killed over the weekend in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a concerned resident over the weekend after two miniature horses were killed. A resident believes the animals were killed by dogs, but that has not been confirmed by the BCSO at this time.

This happened in the Crossroads community on County Road 86.

No other details have been provided, but if you have any information about the deaths you’re asked to call BCSO.

