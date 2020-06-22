Two men wanted for questioning in Escambia County homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted for questioning in an Escambia County homicide.

Axtavian Deshaun Harris, 18, and Jaylen Deachazor Wright, 21, are both wanted for questioning in the murder of 18-year-old Kuanterion Rivers, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies identified Rivers as the man found killed at Oak Terrace Apartments Saturday evening.

The sheriff’s office says Harris and Wright are armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, ECSO urges you to call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.

