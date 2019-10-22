Two men charged with attempted murder in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. — Two men have been charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to injure a game warden Saturday at midnight.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Davis, 20, led a game warden on a chase from Wayne County, Miss. into Washington County, Ala. Deputies say Davis tried to ram the game warden with his truck. Deputies also say a passenger in the truck, 21-year-old Caleb Strickland, pulled out a rifle and started firing at the game warden.

The pursuit came to an end when the truck was forced off the road. Davis was pulled from the vehicle and arrested. A second passenger in the car, 20-year-old Shaun Hinton, was arrested by Mississippi Conservation Officers for various offenses that initiated the chase. Strickland managed to escape into the woods, but he was caught and arrested Monday.