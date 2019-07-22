Two men accused of kidnapping Alabama man, forcing him to cash fake checks in Okaloosa County

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men from Atlanta are facing kidnapping charges after they allegedly promised work to a man from Alabama, then forced him to try and cash fraudulent checks. This happened on July 19th in Fort Walton Beach and Destin.
Investigators say the 45-year-old victim from Helena walked up to 39-year-old Courtney Ayers and 23-year-old Tabias Whitney and asked for work. The men said they had a job and the victim got into their car. Ayers and Whitney allegedly forced the victim into several banks to cash fake checks. One teller at a bank in Destin said the check wouldn’t clear until the next day. That’s when the men said the victim “belonged to them now.” The pair allegedly threatened to take the victim to Atlanta until the money cleared to the account.
The victim was forced to enter a Bank of America branch. He was able to explain the situation to a teller, who called police and locked the door. Whitney and Ayers were then taken into custody.