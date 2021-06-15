Two killed, two injured in shooting at Alabama plant

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) Two people were killed and two others injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning at the Mueller Co. plant in Albertville. Police Chief Jamie Smith confirms an employee began shooting at other employees around 2:30 a.m.

Albertville police are working to determine the identity and location of the shooter. Chief Smith said more details will be provided later this morning during a news conference.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, Mueller has 11 plants across the U.S. and Canada including the facility in Albertville, which manufactures fire hydrants and employs nearly 500 people.

