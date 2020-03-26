UPDATE: Two burglary suspects killed in early morning crash in Pensacola

UPDATE (6:25 am) — Deputies say the crash happened during a pursuit. The burglary was reported around 4 this morning near Pin High Drive and Sand Trap Lane. The suspect’s car overturned and fell off an overpass and landed on railroad tracks.

UPDATE (6:20 am) — According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Sgt. Melanie Peterson, the two killed in the crash were burglary suspects. No other information has been released.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A section of Navy Boulevard between W Street and Pace is closed following a fatal car accident. Deputies say two people were killed in the crash. The closure is expected to last for several hours. Alternate routes include Barrancas and Cervantes.

Navy Blvd from W Street to Pace is closed due to a double fatal car crash. We expect it to be closed for a couple of hours. Alternative routes are Barrancas and Cervantes — Pensacola Police (@PensacolaPolice) March 26, 2020

LATEST STORIES: