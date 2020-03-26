UPDATE (6:25 am) — Deputies say the crash happened during a pursuit. The burglary was reported around 4 this morning near Pin High Drive and Sand Trap Lane. The suspect’s car overturned and fell off an overpass and landed on railroad tracks.
UPDATE (6:20 am) — According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Sgt. Melanie Peterson, the two killed in the crash were burglary suspects. No other information has been released.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A section of Navy Boulevard between W Street and Pace is closed following a fatal car accident. Deputies say two people were killed in the crash. The closure is expected to last for several hours. Alternate routes include Barrancas and Cervantes.
LATEST STORIES:
- Prichard City Council hosts drive-thru food giveaway
- Diner leaves $10K tip at Florida restaurant
- James Taylor and his wife donate $1M to hospital
- China pushes back against ‘Wuhan virus’ nickname
- UPDATE: Two burglary suspects killed in early morning crash in Pensacola