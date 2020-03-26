UPDATE: Two burglary suspects killed in early morning crash in Pensacola

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (6:25 am) — Deputies say the crash happened during a pursuit. The burglary was reported around 4 this morning near Pin High Drive and Sand Trap Lane. The suspect’s car overturned and fell off an overpass and landed on railroad tracks.

UPDATE (6:20 am) — According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Sgt. Melanie Peterson, the two killed in the crash were burglary suspects. No other information has been released.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A section of Navy Boulevard between W Street and Pace is closed following a fatal car accident. Deputies say two people were killed in the crash. The closure is expected to last for several hours. Alternate routes include Barrancas and Cervantes.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories