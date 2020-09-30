Two die in early morning crash in Jackson County, MS

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports two people died in an early morning crash on I-10.

State troopers say the crash happened at 2:10 a.m. on I-10 at mile marker 60.

They believe the pick-up truck went off the roadway before slamming into a tree, with five people inside.

One passenger died at the scene.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital, but later died.

The other passengers were all taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Highway Patrol is currently looking into what caused the crash.

