UPDATE: Two killed in crash on Highway 98 in Okaloosa County

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE (6:25 a.m.): Two people died in the accident on Highway 98. A Dodge Caravan pulled out of the driveway of the Eglin Air Force Base All Airman Club onto Highway 98 hitting a Nissan Altima, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Both drivers died.

The driver of the Altima has been identified as Shari Ward, 58, of Destin. The driver of the Caravan has not yet been identified.

Three passengers in the Caravan were taken to the hospital ranging from minor to critical.

Original article: An accident on Marler Bridge claimed the life of one person on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Police were dispatched to the scene at about 6:30 p.m.

The crash blocked the inside eastbound lane of traffic and caused traffic to back up.