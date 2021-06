PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital after an early morning shooting at a Pensacola sports bar.

Pensacola Police tell us two people were injured during a shooting outside Coyote’s Sports Bar” on Bayou Boulevard around 2:40 this morning.

That’s across the street from the Dillard’s at Cordova Mall.

The victims are expected to recover.

No one has been arrested.

We will continue to follow the latest developments on air and online.