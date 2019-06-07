Two funnel clouds spotted in Mobile and Baldwin Counties

CHICKASAW and SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE: Hail reported in Leakesville, MS.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Chickasaw. It is an EF-0 tornado with max winds of 75 mph.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two funnel clouds have been spotted in Mobile and Baldwin Counties Friday.

Check out the two videos above. The first video was sent to us by Heather Ortis. It was captured in Chickasaw. If you look closely, you can see flying debris. The second video is by News Five viewer Teresa Baker. The video was recorded in Silverhill.