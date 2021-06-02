Two Evergreen men found burned to death in trunk of car

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Conecuh County Sheriff Randy Brock confirmed to WKRG News 5 two Evergreen men were found burned to death in a car in Butler County Wednesday.

The car was found in near Georgiana on I-65, but few details have been made available.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. 

