Two Evergreen men found burned to death in trunk of car

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Conecuh County Sheriff Randy Brock confirmed to WKRG News 5 two Evergreen men were found burned to death in a car in Butler County Wednesday.
The car was found in near Georgiana on I-65, but few details have been made available.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
