Two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Mobile and Clarke Counties

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Weather Service Office in Mobile sent teams Tuesday to view and survey the damage caused by severe storms Monday. After viewing damage, meteorologists from the NWS have confirmed that at least two tornadoes touched down.

The first tornado touched down around 12:20 PM near the intersection of Highway 158 and Highway 43 where it uprooted trees. Two motels in the area suffered substantial damage both had their roofs removed from the storms estimated 105 mph winds. One injury was reported at one of the motels.

The storm raced northeast crossing Jackintoport Blvd where it damaged an industrial building. A second injury occurred when the tornado when the tornado overturned a tractor trailer. The tornado continued northeast causing significant tree damage as it made it’s way into the Mobile River Delta. The tornado was on the ground for just under 10 miles.

A second EF-1 tornado touched down in Clarke County. The touchdown took place near Society Hill Road south of Oregon Road. It is here the storm rolled a mobile home and took the roof off another. It stayed on the ground for a total of three and a half miles. No one was injured.