Two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Mobile and Clarke Counties

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Weather Service Office in Mobile sent teams Tuesday to view and survey the damage caused by severe storms Monday. After viewing damage, meteorologists from the NWS have confirmed that at least two tornadoes touched down.

The first tornado touched down around 12:20 PM near the intersection of Highway 158 and Highway 43 where it uprooted trees. Two motels in the area suffered substantial damage both had their roofs removed from the storms estimated 105 mph winds. One injury was reported at one of the motels.

The storm raced northeast crossing Jackintoport Blvd where it damaged an industrial building. A second injury occurred when the tornado when the tornado overturned a tractor trailer. The tornado continued northeast causing significant tree damage as it made it’s way into the Mobile River Delta. The tornado was on the ground for just under 10 miles.

A second EF-1 tornado touched down in Clarke County. The touchdown took place near Society Hill Road south of Oregon Road. It is here the storm rolled a mobile home and took the roof off another. It stayed on the ground for a total of three and a half miles. No one was injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories