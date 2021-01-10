Two dead after head-on collison late Friday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people are dead after a head-on collision late Friday night.
The crash happened when James Bruce Veal, 65, crossed the center line and collided head-on with Noralva Morin-Demontoya, 43. Both were from Irvington.
The crash occurred on US 90 at the 6 mile marker, 20 miles west of Mobile city limits.
Both Morin-Demontoya and Veal were pronounced dead on scene.
There is no further information at this time.
- ‘To know him was to love him’: Memphis father of 5 dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
- Hunter finds woman’s body off trail in Valley
- Local father surprises family, graduates college alongside daughter
- Memphis police officer charged with murder, kidnapping in man’s death
- President Trump releases proclamation to honor US Capitol police officers