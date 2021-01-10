Two dead after head-on collison late Friday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people are dead after a head-on collision late Friday night.

The crash happened when James Bruce Veal, 65, crossed the center line and collided head-on with Noralva Morin-Demontoya, 43. Both were from Irvington.

The crash occurred on US 90 at the 6 mile marker, 20 miles west of Mobile city limits.

Both Morin-Demontoya and Veal were pronounced dead on scene.

There is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

