Two dead after head-on collison late Friday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people are dead after a head-on collision late Friday night.

The crash happened when James Bruce Veal, 65, crossed the center line and collided head-on with Noralva Morin-Demontoya, 43. Both were from Irvington.

The crash occurred on US 90 at the 6 mile marker, 20 miles west of Mobile city limits.

Both Morin-Demontoya and Veal were pronounced dead on scene.

There is no further information at this time.