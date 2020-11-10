Three cows killed, others on the loose on Dauphin Island Parkway

BELLFONTAINE, Ala. (WKRG) Update 6:50 a.m. Dauphin Island Parkway is now clear. No delays.

Update (6:35 a.m.) Crews are using bulldozers to remove three cows from Dauphin Island Parkway. The removal process is blocking the roadway and causing traffic to back up.

Original article: Three cows were killed and others may be on the loose on Dauphin Island Parkway early Tuesday morning.

The dead cows were hit by a vehicle on Dauphin Island Parkway about a mile north of Greer’s Market. Deputies at the scene said the cows were sleeping in the roadway when they were struck.

Article updated at 6:04 a.m. to reflect new information.

