Two car burglary suspects in custody, police search for three other suspects in Pensacola

Police tape (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Pensacola Police Department are searching for three suspects connected to a string of car burglaries. The burglaries began in May near Downtown Pensacola and the East Hill area. Two suspects, Johnny Olds and Gregory Neal are now in custody. Investigators are still searching for Tamarian Crocker, Darian Ducree, and Jeremy Jones. Police are asking the community to keep their cars locked at all times. If you see Crocker, Ducree, or Jones, please call police.

  • Jeremy Jones
  • Darian Ducree
  • Gregory Neal
  • Johnny Olds

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

