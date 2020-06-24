Two car burglary suspects in custody, police search for three other suspects in Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A Mobile County man has been arrested and charged with desecrating a venerated object during a small gathering at the former site of the Admiral Raphael Semmes statue in Downtown Mobile.

29-year-old Anthony Ford was arrested while writing with chalk at the site. This wasn't supposed to be a protest, just a meeting. Witnesses tell WKRG News 5, their group was using chalk on the sidewalk and statue when a Mobile Police Lieutenant told them to only draw on the ground.