Two bodies pulled from Black Warrior River in Demopolis, AL

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials confirmed to CBS 42 that they have recovered two bodies from the riverfront.

Officials were searching for two people believed to be students who went missing at Demopolis City Landing Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Demopolis Fire Department reached out to Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue for additional assistance in a search for two high school students at City Landing in Demopolis, according to Chief Randy Smith.

Battalion 2, dive team and rescue unit are responding to Bluffs City Landing on a report of 2 high school students missing. We are assisting Demopolis Fire Department. — TuscaloosaFireRescue (@T_Town_Fire) October 11, 2019

At this time, fire officials have not released what school the students attend.

In addition, the Demopolis Vs. Central Football game was postponed from Friday evening to Saturday at 11 a.m., according to Ron Ingram, a spokesperson for the Alabama High School Athletic Association.