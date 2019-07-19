Two-alarm fire rips through home on Dauphin Island Parkway

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) Flames ripped through a home on Dauphin Island Parkway late Thursday night.

The fire started at 11:17 p.m. in the 700 block of DIP, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue. Nine minutes later, Engine Company 9 requested a second alarm response because of the size of the flames.

No one was inside the home as flames tore through the single-story wooden structure. Fifteen units responded, extinguishing the blaze in about an hour.

Mobile Fire-Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.

