Tuskegee airman gets standing ovation at State of the Union

(CBS) — One of the last surviving Tuskegee airmen got a standing ovation from both parties at the State of the Union address Tuesday.

While President Trump touted the newly established Space Force, the branch of the military that was officially formed last month, he introduced one of the White House guests, 13-year-old Iain Lanphier. Lanphier aspires to join the Space Force as an adult and is the great-grandson of Tuskegee airman Charles McGee.

“Iain has always dreamed of going to space. He was first in his class and among the youngest at an aviation academy. He aspires to go to the Air Force Academy, and then he has his eye on the Space Force. As Iain says, ‘most people look up at space. I want to look down on the world,'” Trump said.

The president also praised McGee, another guest of the White House who recently celebrated his 100th birthday. Trump recently signed a bill promoting McGee to brigadier general.

McGee, who was wearing his uniform, received a standing ovation from both parties.

