Tuscaloosa mayor orders water saving measures

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Tuscaloosa is ordering most water customers to use less, saying a leak is reducing how much water it can pump out.

Mayor Walt Maddox on Sunday ordered conservation measures south of the Black Warrior River, including the University of Alabama and the Mercedes-Benz assembly plant. Officials believe pipes carrying untreated water are leaking somewhere. But floodwaters from Tropical Storm Claudette are covering areas where the pipes run. Maddox is ordering people to turn off sprinkler systems, not wash cars, not wash pavement and not fill swimming pools.

Maddox says customers shouldn’t see any pressure difference now. However, he warns things could get worse if the pipe collapses or the area has a major fire.