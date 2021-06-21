Tuscaloosa mayor orders water saving measures

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
walt maddox_1533261013386.jpg.jpg

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Tuscaloosa is ordering most water customers to use less, saying a leak is reducing how much water it can pump out.

Mayor Walt Maddox on Sunday ordered conservation measures south of the Black Warrior River, including the University of Alabama and the Mercedes-Benz assembly plant. Officials believe pipes carrying untreated water are leaking somewhere. But floodwaters from Tropical Storm Claudette are covering areas where the pipes run. Maddox is ordering people to turn off sprinkler systems, not wash cars, not wash pavement and not fill swimming pools.

Maddox says customers shouldn’t see any pressure difference now. However, he warns things could get worse if the pipe collapses or the area has a major fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories