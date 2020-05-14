Turkish soccer player confesses to killing son in hospital

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – Turkish authorities have arrested a former top-tier soccer player who confessed to killing his 5-year-old son while the boy was being treated in hospital on suspicion of a COVID-19 infection. Cevher Toktas handed himself in to police and confessed to having smothered his son with a pillow on May 4.

The boy’s death was initially not believed to be suspicious, although he tested negative for COVID-19. His body has been exhumed for an autopsy as part of the investigation, Anadolu reported. Toktas told police that he tried to suffocate his son because he did not love him, Turkish media reported.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories