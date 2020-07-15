Tuberville beats Sessions, wins Alabama Senate GOP primary

Top Stories

by: Assocated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville waves to his supporters at Auburn Oaks Farm in Notasulga, Ala., Monday, March 3, 2020. He is in a close battle with Jeff Sessions and Bradley Byrne. (Joe Songer/AL.com. via AP)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville has defeated Jeff Sessions to win the Republican Senate primary in Alabama. The 65-year-old Tuberville is now positioned to put up a strong challenge against Democratic Sen. Doug Jones. President Donald Trump endorsed Tuberville. Sessions had held the Senate seat for 20 years until he resigned to serve as Trump’s attorney general. But he was politically wounded by Trump’s criticism after he recused himself in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories