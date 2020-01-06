Tua Tagovailoa to announce football plans Jan. 6

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — For the last couple of months, Alabama fans have been asking one question: will quarterback Tua Tagovailoa return to the Tide next season or will he take his chances in the NFL draft?

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa himself confirmed that he would announce his final decision on the matter Monday, Jan. 6.

I’ll be making my decision on the 6th.. God bless and Roll Tide — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) January 2, 2020

Alabama has scheduled a news conference for Monday at 11 a.m. with head coach Nick Saban and Tagovailoa to announce his future. WKRG will stream the press conference live on our website and on Facebook.

