TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 28: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Following a season-ending injury, ESPN still sees Tua as a first round pick.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Following a season-ending hip injury, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa has fallen out of the top-10 in the latest ESPN draft ranking.

Todd McShay has Tua listed as the 13th overall prospect in the upcoming draft. The quarterback was ranked as the 2nd overall prospect before the injury.

LSU’s Joe Burrow is ranked by McShay as the top quarterback in the draft now.

Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy is the top ranked wide receiver according to McShay, and the third overall prospect in the draft.