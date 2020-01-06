Tua Tagovailoa entering 2020 NFL draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — Tua Tagovailoa announced his plans for the future at a press conference Monday.

Tua plans to enter 2020 NFL draft.

“I have had a difficult time making this decision about my future,” Tua said in the press conference.

Tua made the announcement alongside Alabama Coach Nick Saban.

“Tua has had as much of an impact on a program as any player we’ve ever had,” Saban said. “There’s a spirit about him that has impacted myself and everyone around him.”

Tagovailoa was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2018 and was back in the mix to win the award in 2019, but his season was cut short after suffering a hip injury against Mississippi St. The injury ended his season and required immediate surgery.

