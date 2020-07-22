ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles and was centered 60 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska. The tsunami warning was issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands. A tsunami advisory was posted for other nearby areas.
LATEST STORIES
- Tsunami warning issued after powerful earthquake strikes Alaska
- Jones sponsors bill to protect Alabama semiconductor companies
- House committee OKs $500K to help ranchers continue grazing cattle along Rio Grande
- Survival potential will determine whether South Texas county hospital takes in COVID-19 patients
- Ed Bloodsworth finds perfection on the lanes