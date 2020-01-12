Trump tweets to Iran: ‘The world is watching’

(CNN) — In a tweet Sunday, Trump said, Iranian leaders, “Do not kill your protesters. thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the world is watching… more importantly, the U.S. is watching. turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!”

Protesters have been demonstrating since Iran admitted it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet.

On Saturday Trump tweeted, in both English and Farsi: quote: ‘To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my presidency, and my administration will continue to stand with you. we are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.’

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed Wednesday after take-off from Tehran’s airport. All 176 people on board were killed.

The crash came hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike at Baghdad Airport that killed Iranian Commander Gasem Soleimani.

