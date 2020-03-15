Trump: Stop buying so much

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — President Trump urged Americans to stop panic buying and hoarding things such as hand sanitizer. The items have been missing from store shelves across the country and here in the Gulf Coast for days now.

President Trump says he’s spoken to the nation’s top retailers and food suppliers. He says they are all working 24 hours a day to make sure there is plenty of food and other supplies. But, the president says, people are buying 3-5 times more than they normally would. He says those major retailers are also asking customers to buy less.

