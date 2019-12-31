Trump praises armed parishioners who stopped Texas church shooter

(WKRG) — President Donald Trump praised the armed parishioners who stopped a gunman who opened fire during a church service in White Settlement, Texas.

“Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the congregation of yesterday’s church attack. It was over in 6 seconds thanks to the brave parishioners who acted to protect 242 fellow worshippers. Lives were saved by these heroes, and Texas laws allowing them to carry arms” Trump tweeted Monday night.

“Armed congregants quickly stopped a crazed church shooter in Texas. If it were not for the fact that there were people inside of the church that were both armed, and highly proficient in using their weapon, the end result would have been catastrophic. A big THANK YOU to them!” the president added on Tuesday morning.

Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, brought a shotgun into the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement during Sunday services and opened fire, killing church members Richard White and Anton “Tony” Wallace, according to police.

Kinnunen was shot to death by parishioners who fired back.

Jack Wilson is credited with taking down the shooter. Wilson’s single shot quickly ended the attack.

“The only clear shot I had was his head because I still had people in the pews that were not all the way down as low as they could. That was my one shot,” Wilson said Monday from his home in nearby Granbury.

