Trump, Pence attend dignified transfer of two Eglin AFB soldiers killed in Afghanistan

(WKRG/ CBS News) President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence traveled late Monday night to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to pay respects to two U.S. service members killed Saturday in Afghanistan.

Sergeant Javier Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio and Sergeant Antonio Rodriguez, also 28, of New Mexico were killed when a soldier dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire with a machine gun, according to CBS News.

Both servicemembers were stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Northwest Florida.

President Trump saluted and Vice President Pence placed his hand over his heart as the flag draped transfer cases were carried out of a plane and transferred to a vehicle.

Reporters were told this was the first time since 2009 that a president and vice president had attended a transfer together, CBS News reports.