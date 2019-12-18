Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set to begin on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

The House convenes at 9 a.m., with votes on the articles of impeachment expected by Wednesday evening.

Trump sent a fiery letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, denouncing what he called the “vicious crusade” against him.

A tally compiled by The Associated Press shows Pelosi has the votes to approve the charges. That would sent the charges to the Senate for a trial expected in early January.