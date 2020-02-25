Trump expresses optimism about eventual US-India trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, look at gift from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they tour Gandhi Ashram, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Ahmedabad, India. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW DELHI (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s optimistic about the prospects of inking a trade deal with India. Trump commented on the final day of his two-day visit to the country.

Trump met Tuesday in New Delhi with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump said after the meeting that their respective teams had “made tremendous progress” on a comprehensive trade agreement.

Elsewhere in the capital city, new violence erupted a day after at least seven people, including a police officer. The clashes were over a new Indian citizenship law that provides fast-track naturalization for some foreign-born religious minorities but not Muslims.

