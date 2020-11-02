Trump, Biden make final pleas to voters

(AP) President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have one last chance to make their case to voters in critical battleground states on Monday, the final full day of a campaign that has laid bare their dramatically different visions for tackling the nation’s pressing problems and for the office of the presidency itself.

The Republican president’s final day has him sprinting through five rallies, from North Carolina to Wisconsin. Biden, meanwhile, is devoting most of his time to Pennsylvania, where a win would leave Trump with an exceedingly narrow path to 270 Electoral College votes.

