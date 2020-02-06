Trump barrels into 2020 campaign, emboldened after acquittal

GOLDEN, CO – OCTOBER 29: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in the Rodeo Arena at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds October 29, 2016 in Golden, Colorado. The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Friday it discovered emails pertinent to the closed investigation of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s private email server and are looking to see if they improperly contained classified information. Trump said “I think it’s the biggest story since Watergate.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate’s impeachment trial has ended, and now President Donald Trump is barreling into his reelection fight with a united Republican Party behind him. And he’s emboldened by reassuring poll numbers and chaos on the Democratic side in the race to replace him.

Republican senators voted almost in lockstep to acquit Trump on Wednesday, and they relied on a variety of rationales for keeping him in office.

But for Trump, there was one message in acquittal vote on the two impeachment charges, And that message seems to be that even at a time of maximum political peril, it’s his Republican Party.

