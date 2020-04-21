Trump Administration say final deal is near on additional aid package for small businesses

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration and congressional leaders insist a final deal is in reach on an aid package for small businesses that could exceed $450 billion. But both sides have been struggling for days to push an agreement across the finish line. As small businesses suffer from a coronavirus-impaired economy, President Donald Trump says he hopes to see a Senate vote on Tuesday. Most of the funding would go to replenish a payroll loan program that’s out of money. Additional help would be given to hospitals, and billions more would be spent to boost testing for the virus.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories