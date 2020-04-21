WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration and congressional leaders insist a final deal is in reach on an aid package for small businesses that could exceed $450 billion. But both sides have been struggling for days to push an agreement across the finish line. As small businesses suffer from a coronavirus-impaired economy, President Donald Trump says he hopes to see a Senate vote on Tuesday. Most of the funding would go to replenish a payroll loan program that’s out of money. Additional help would be given to hospitals, and billions more would be spent to boost testing for the virus.
LATEST STORIES
- Lawmaker calls for coronavirus testing, release of some ICE detainees after 4 test positive in El Paso
- Trump Administration say final deal is near on additional aid package for small businesses
- South Korea downplays concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health
- Paris police see uptick in unrest following ongoing lockdown
- Baldwin food pantry holds fifth emergency distribution of the pandemic Tuesday