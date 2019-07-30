Trump administration, Democrats make progress on new NAFTA

by: The Associated Press

Donald Trump

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congressional Democrats appear to be moving from “no way” to “maybe” on President Donald Trump’s rewrite of a trade pact with Canada and Mexico.

House Democrats have met four times with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, most recently on Friday.

Both sides say they are making progress toward a deal that would clear the way for Congress to approve Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

Talks could still fall apart.

Democrats want the agreement to include stronger protections for workers and the environment. They also want to jettison a provision they see as a giveaway to pharmaceutical companies.

House Democrats working on USMCA say they will submit language next week “memorializing” what they call concrete and detailed proposals.

