Trump Administration approves federal aid in Mississippi after Hurricane Zeta

Fort Walton Beach, Fla (WKRG) -- Fort Walton Beach Police say a number of tips have led to two arrests in a hit and run last month.

David Hayes of Fort Walton Beach was hit by a vehicle and killed on December 20th. Police said they received several tips that led them to 19-year-old Hilda Hernandez. She has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and driving with no driver's license.