UPDATE (2:50 p.m.) — Twin Beech Road is shut down indefinitely while crews work to put up the new pole.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police Chief Stephanie Hollinghead said a truck hit a power pole causing it to fall. It happened on Twin Beech Road just west of Greeno/U.S. 98. No injuries were reported.