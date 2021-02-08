Truck stolen from Atmore gas station, three teenage girls inside are safe

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks confirms his officers responded to a call involving a stolen truck Sunday night. The truck was reported stolen from a gas station in the city. Officers were able to locate the truck, but that’s when a pursuit began that led officers into Florida. Chief Brooks confirms 18-year-old Brandon Sheppard was behind the wheel. The chase went into Florida, but crossed back into Alabama around 8:30 p.m.

Brandon Sheppard

911 received a call from a teenage girl who was inside of the truck with two other teens. Chief Brooks confirmed the three girls were picked up at some point after the truck was stolen, but did not call this a kidnapping. According to Brooks, they weren’t aware the truck was stolen. At one point, according to Chief Brooks, one of the girls was able to jump out of the truck once the chase began.

The truck eventually caught fire on a rural road near the state line and officers were able to take Shepard into custody. He is charged with Theft of Property 1st, but will face additional charges in Florida. The Escambia County, FL Sheriff’s Office also worked this case.

No other details were available Monday morning as the investigation continues.