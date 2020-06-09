Truck overturns on I-10 near Alabama, Florida state line

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A truck has overturned in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Alabama/Florida state line. The right lane is blocked as crews work the scene.

