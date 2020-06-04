Troy University’s police chief suspended following comments about George Floyd’s death

TROY, Ala. (AP) – A university police chief has been suspended from work in Alabama over his comments about the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins says in a statement that a social media post by John McCall was inflammatory. Hawkins says the school condemns McCall’s comments, which included a claim that Floyd played a role his own death. One Minneapolis police officer is charged with murder in Floyd’s death, and three others have been charged with aiding in the killing. Video showed one officer pressing into Floyd’s neck and others standing nearby as the man lost consciousness and later died.
