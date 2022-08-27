MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking three possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them.

One is in the Caribbean and still has a low chance of formation over the next five days.

Another is in the central Atlantic and now has a medium chance of formation over the next five days. Right now, this system is expected to track west-northwest into areas east of the Leeward islands and stay away from our stretch of the Gulf Coast.

A new tropical wave is expected to move off of the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic in the coming days, and it has a low chance of formation over the next five days.