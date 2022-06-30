It has been a busy June in the Atlantic Basin this hurricane season. We are currently tracking 3 developing areas, but none of these look to impact the Mobile area.

PTC 2: Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 is the most organized of the three areas. Currently located off the northern coast of Colombia in the Caribbean Sea, the system is moving westward and will impact portions of southern Nicaragua and northern Costa Rica as a tropical storm with forecast winds of 65mph. If named, this system will become Bonnie.

AREA IN THE GULF: There is an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located off the Texas gulf coast drifting north. This disturbance is expected to move inland over Texas late Thursday producing heavy rain and gusty winds for the Texas coast. It is possible for this area to briefly become a tropical depression before moving over land.

ATLANTIC DISTURBANCE: An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is located in the Atlantic off the northern coast of South America approaching the Windward Islands. This system could slowly develop despite entering a hostile environment as it approaches the Caribbean Sea by late Friday. The National Hurricane Center currently gives this disturbance a 10% chance of development in the next 5 days.