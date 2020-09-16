Tropics remain active in wake of Sally

In the wake of Sally, we are still in the peak of hurricane season and tracking several areas in the tropics including four named storms and three disturbances. None of these post an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast.

Starting out with the named storms. Of course we have Sally that has officially moved out of our area as of Wednesday afternoon at 5 pm. Next is Hurricane Teddy that is forecast to become a major hurricane sometime Thursday and is moving north through the Atlantic approaching Bermuda. Tropical Storm Vicky is forecast to become a depression Thursday and then fizzle out in the eastern Atlantic. Paulette is now dissipated.

There are also three other disturbances we are watching. The first is not a tropical system, but is located in the northeastern Atlantic. This has a very low chance of acquiring some subtropical characteristics, but will not impact our area. The second is off the coast of Africa that has a high chance for development within five days. The third is in the Gulf just east of Mexico and has a high chance for development within five days. The second two do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we will keep an eye on them and keep you updated!