Tropics remain active as we approach the peak of Hurricane Season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This season has been one for the record books based of the number of storms that have been named. The active pattern will likely continue as we approach the peak of the season.

Tropical Storm Nana continues to slide west north of Honduras. The storm will make landfall Wednesday night or Thursday morning in Belize spreading rain inland into Guatemala.

Tropical Depression Omar continues to struggle in the Atlantic thanks to strong wind shear. The system will continue to weaken over the next few days as it moves east into the open Atlantic.

We are also monitoring two additional tropical waves near Africa. These disturbances have a chance of forming into tropical cyclones within the next few days. But they still remain 5-7 days away from the Lesser Antilles.