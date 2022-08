MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been very quietly recently, but we are tracking a new possible development.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa as we head into the end of the weekend. Through next week, we will be watching this wave for any development as it makes its way through the Atlantic.

We are heading into the busier, more active portion of the Atlantic hurricane season. Our team will be keeping you updated on any new developments throughout the season.