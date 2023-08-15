MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a relatively quiet period of tropical activity, the Atlantic Basin is coming alive. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring multiple areas of interest, including one in the Gulf of Mexico.

GULF OF MEXICO

A tropical wave currently located north of the Leeward and Windward Islands of the Caribbean is forecast to travel west trough the end of the week. Conditions during the time will remain unfavorable for any development thanks to wind shear an interaction with Saharan Dust.

By the weekend, the wave will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico. Signs point to a much more conducive environment. A window of opportunity could develop Saturday through next Tuesday for this disturbance to organize and become a tropical entity.

Although there is some uncertainty in the long-term track, most of our reliable global models suggest that this system, whatever it becomes, will take a more westerly track across the Gulf.

CENTRAL ATLANTIC & WEST COAST OF AFRICA

Both tropical waves closer to Africa are likely to encounter more favorable environments for tropical development. The chances for both systems remain low. At this point, they pose no threat to the U.S. or the Gulf Coast.

The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season comes September 10th. We will continue to keep you updated on all systems throughout the season.