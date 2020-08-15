Tropics Heating Up Again

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – In the tropics, Kyle is now post-tropical as it continues to race away to the east. Josephine has weakened and is now a tropical depression. It will turn more northerly towards Bermuda in the next couple of days and may completely fade away. Neither of these poses a threat to the US.

Elsewhere in the tropics we are watching two disturbances. One is in the central Atlantic and will head towards the Caribbean in the next 5 days. The second disturbance just came off the African Continent. This will continue moving west into the Central Atlantic. Both right now have a low chance of developing, but we’ll continue to watch as they move west.

