Tropical waves: The starting point of many tropical cyclones

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When talking about the tropics, you may have heard the First Alert Storm Team mention tropical waves coming off the coast of Africa that can eventually develop into tropical cyclones.

Tropical waves from in Africa because we have northeasterly winds north of the equator and southeasterly winds south of the equator that come together in central Africa. NWS Mobile Meteorologist Jonathan Howell adds, “When those wind flows come together they converge on one another and produce a favorable environment for lift to form the thunderstorms that eventually become the tropical waves.”

Once the tropical wave forms in Africa, it moves over the Atlantic. This happens when the hot dry air from the Saharan Desert mixes with the cooler moist air from the rainforests to form a band of strong wind called the African Easterly Jet. This pushes these waves into the Atlantic.

Howell explains, “When they emerge out over the tropical Atlantic, if they can get enough organization they’ll develop into tropical cyclones.”

Many of the disturbances we see in the Atlantic start in Africa as tropical waves including the area we are tracking right now.

